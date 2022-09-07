Head to Head Review: Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mullen Automotive and Cars.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Cars.com 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cars.com has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.85%. Given Cars.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 5.15 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -1.01 Cars.com $623.68 million 1.27 $7.72 million $0.08 146.27

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Cars.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Cars.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -203.94% Cars.com 1.00% 1.67% 0.62%

Volatility & Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cars.com beats Mullen Automotive on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Cars.com

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.