Head to Head Comparison: EVE (NYSE:EVEX) vs. Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -9.95% -2.05% Joby Aviation N/A -21.14% -18.64%

Risk & Volatility

EVE has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million ($0.39) -13.51

This table compares EVE and Joby Aviation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EVE and Joby Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 2 1 0 2.33 Joby Aviation 0 4 2 0 2.33

EVE currently has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 21.06%. Joby Aviation has a consensus target price of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 74.57%. Given Joby Aviation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than EVE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of Joby Aviation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Joby Aviation beats EVE on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

