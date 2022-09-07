Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday.

FRO opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Frontline has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.10.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Amundi increased its stake in Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Frontline by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Frontline by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 960,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after buying an additional 378,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

