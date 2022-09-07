First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.22% of First Horizon worth $279,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

