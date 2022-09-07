Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.66-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Donaldson stock opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $63.15.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 103.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

