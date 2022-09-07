Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.41

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and traded as low as $25.63. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 1,833,500 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNUG. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 78.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

