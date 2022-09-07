Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,194 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.44% of Sun Communities worth $305,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 128.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

