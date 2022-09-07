Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,350,915 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,252,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,350,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.46% of Olin worth $274,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olin Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.