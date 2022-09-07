Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,049,707 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,671,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,049,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.08% of ON Semiconductor worth $292,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

