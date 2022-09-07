Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.42% of American Equity Investment Life worth $275,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,047,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,604,000 after acquiring an additional 49,812 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,183,000 after acquiring an additional 135,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 4.0 %

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

