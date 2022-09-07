Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 7,523,808 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,523,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 10.90% of Old National Bancorp worth $295,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,478,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,500,000 after buying an additional 1,391,352 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $72,900,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,916,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,154,000 after buying an additional 407,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,493,000 after buying an additional 3,221,187 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.