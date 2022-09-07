Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.20% of Mosaic worth $294,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE MOS opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

