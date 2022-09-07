Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,190,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.87% of Quest Diagnostics worth $299,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $212,114,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,374,000 after acquiring an additional 578,810 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,975,000 after acquiring an additional 350,400 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $124.28 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

