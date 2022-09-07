Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.02% of Ally Financial worth $283,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

