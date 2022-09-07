Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $297.55 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.97% of PACCAR worth $297,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in PACCAR by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 43,378 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in PACCAR by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,396 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average is $86.75. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

