Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $284.88 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,737,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.71% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $284,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.0 %

BK opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

