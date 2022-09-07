Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $281.31 Million Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,279,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.78% of Westlake worth $281,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Westlake by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Westlake by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Westlake by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 230,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Westlake by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 75,185 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Westlake from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

