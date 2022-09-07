Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,224 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.81% of Acadia Healthcare worth $344,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,094 shares of company stock worth $2,375,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

