Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,029,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,194 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.39% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $301,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after buying an additional 2,015,880 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after buying an additional 1,379,985 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,250,000 after buying an additional 1,323,239 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 836.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,364 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

