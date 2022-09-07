Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 904,873 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.90% of eBay worth $287,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 102.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.24.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.



