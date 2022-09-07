Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 72,457 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,393,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of Phillips 66 worth $293,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE PSX opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average is $88.22. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

