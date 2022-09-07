Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,136 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,587,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.40% of Ventas worth $345,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ventas by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ventas by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 72,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Ventas Trading Up 1.5 %

About Ventas

VTR stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

