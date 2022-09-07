Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 85,368 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,368 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of NextEra Energy worth $308,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

NYSE NEE opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

