Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 71,215 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,215 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.42% of Regions Financial worth $295,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

