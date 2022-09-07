Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 21,638 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.81% of GATX worth $299,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in GATX by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GATX by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.98. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.70 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

