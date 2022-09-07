Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $477.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.89 and a 200-day moving average of $483.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. Cowen decreased their price target on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.80.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

