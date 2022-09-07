Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $55.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.42.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 50.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. Cognex has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

