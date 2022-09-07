Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,049 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,931 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

