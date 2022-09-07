Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 2,357 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in AON by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in AON by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in AON by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $281.23 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

