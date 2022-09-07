Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

