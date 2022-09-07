Cibc World Market Inc. Has $15.06 Million Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,252 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.18% of West Fraser Timber worth $15,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $372,878,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 410.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 478,574 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 45.1% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 993,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after buying an additional 308,912 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,155,000 after buying an additional 155,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 35.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 524,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after buying an additional 138,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 2.6 %

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.59.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

See Also

