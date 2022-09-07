Cibc World Market Inc. Has $14.80 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,799 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 42,497 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

