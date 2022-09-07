Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 4,005 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

