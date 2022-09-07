Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 12,664 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,503,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,010,000 after purchasing an additional 55,976 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GD opened at $224.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.50 and a 200-day moving average of $229.13. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

