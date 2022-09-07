Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 120,643 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.0 %

MetLife stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.82.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

