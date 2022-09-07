ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECOM. B. Riley downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

ECOM stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $654.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $48,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $145,405. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,692,000 after buying an additional 620,955 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 803,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 367,604 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 199,235 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 104.1% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 371,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 189,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 338,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 183,174 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

