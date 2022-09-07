Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $223,876,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,235,000 after acquiring an additional 575,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.80.

CE opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

