Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Position Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,371 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.48% of Canadian Solar worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,398 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Canadian Solar by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,664 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Canadian Solar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,528 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.34. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

