Burcon NutraScience (OTCMKTS:BUROF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (OTCMKTS:BUROF – Get Rating) (TSE:BU) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.43. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 274,822 shares traded.

Burcon NutraScience Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 1.15.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

