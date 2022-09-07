BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.68

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.68 and traded as low as C$3.55. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 63,462 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTB.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.60 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.95. The company has a market cap of C$301.65 million and a P/E ratio of 4.75.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.