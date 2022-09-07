Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 162.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,910,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,503,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,680,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,663,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 545.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

