Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price at $35.93

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Activity at Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $586,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,489 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $586,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,929 shares in the company, valued at $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,915 shares of company stock worth $950,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Upwork Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Upwork by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Upwork by 4,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPWK stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. Upwork has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.