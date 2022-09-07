Brokerages Set Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) PT at $791.33

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $791.33.

Separately, HSBC lowered Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. Redrow has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

