Brokerages Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) PT at $86.54

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.54.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

