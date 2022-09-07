Brokerages Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) PT at $407.57

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $407.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of LULU opened at $327.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.32 and its 200-day moving average is $314.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

