Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) PT at $546.40

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $546.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FICO opened at $441.63 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $531.03. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.