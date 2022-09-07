Brokerages Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Target Price at $89.00

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARES. JMP Securities began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.41%.

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,537,000 after purchasing an additional 430,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,642,000 after purchasing an additional 133,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,080 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

