Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $60,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $126.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

