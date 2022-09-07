Blair William & Co. IL Has $71.58 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.38% of Generac worth $71,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Generac by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Generac by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after acquiring an additional 60,813 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $225.51 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.88 and its 200-day moving average is $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

