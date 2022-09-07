Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 4,396 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.20% of ResMed worth $72,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 25,531 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 38,940 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $82,081,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $82,081,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,426.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,440 shares of company stock worth $5,490,061. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.57. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.